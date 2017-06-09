Manufacturing Plant Locates in Weirton

By 19 minutes ago

A ground breaking ceremony in Weirton, West Virginia, where Pietro Fiorentini will be building out a manufacturing facility that provides products for the natural gas industry.
Credit Alecia Ford

An Italian manufacturing company that supports the natural gas industry is setting up shop in the Northern Panhandle. 

The Italian-based company Pietro Fiorentini broke ground in a ceremony this week to announce the purchase and development of a 26-acre plot in Weirton. Fiorentini has been operating an office in West Virginia since 2013, but the Weirton site will be its first manufacturing plant in the U.S. The company makes pressure valves and other products that support the oil and gas industry. The $5.5 million  investment will create 45 jobs by next spring, possibly 77 with future expansions.


The site of the new development used to be a pottery factory that was abandoned for decades. It was reclaimed with public and private support to attract economic development.

“The June 9 Groundbreaking for Pietro Fiorentini USA’s new factory celebrates both a new beginning and the hard work of many people that made this day possible.  It is the result of careful analysis, public-private collaboration, and our excellent West Virginia factory workers who contributed to our success in Wheeling.  This new journey will see additional jobs and growth opportunities here in Weirton,” said Dave Watkins, President of Pietro Fiorentini U.S.

The visualization of the Fiorentini manufacturing facility planned for Weirton.
Credit Pietro Fiorentini

Tags: 
Economy

Related Content

WVU Economists See Monthly Gains in State Economy

By 1 hour ago
Swimmerguy269 / wikimedia Commons

West Virginia University economists say their business index shows improvement in the state's economy for the past nine months.

Their Mountain State Business Index, after recording a slight monthly increase in May, was 1.6 percent higher than the same month last year.

W.Va. Timber: From Unending Canopy to Ashes and Back Again

By Jun 1, 2017
A large log landing -- Green Mountain, Tucker County, circa 1910.
Photo courtesy of Robert C. Whetsell

"Just as we came to the hills, we met with a Sycamore.....of a most extraordinary size, it measuring three feet from the ground, forty-five feet round, lacking two inches; and not fifty yards from it was another, thirty-one feet round."

– George Washington, written while exploring the Great Kanawha River, Nov. 4, 1770

Without A Net: Rural Residents Band Together for Internet Service

By Benny Becker Jun 5, 2017
Izzy Broomfield

Nearly half of the people living in rural parts of United States don’t have access to broadband internet, the high-speed connection required for common uses many of us take for granted. Government and survey data show that in 65 counties across Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia, most residents don’t have access to broadband -- that’s a quarter of all the counties in the three states.

The Effort to Expand Broadband in Central Appalachia

By Jun 5, 2017
West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On this West Virginia Morning, the Ohio Valley ReSource takes a look at the state of broadband internet  access in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. We'll find out about how it's affecting commerce and economic development in central Appalachia.

We'll also hear about some grassroots and legislative efforts aimed at expanding broadband access to areas underserved by commercial communications companies.