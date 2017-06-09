Manufacturing Plant Locates in Weirton

An Italian manufacturing company that supports the natural gas industry is setting up shop in the Northern Panhandle.

The Italian-based company Pietro Fiorentini broke ground in a ceremony this week to announce the purchase and development of a 26-acre plot in Weirton. Fiorentini has been operating an office in West Virginia since 2013, but the Weirton site will be its first manufacturing plant in the U.S. The company makes pressure valves and other products that support the oil and gas industry. The $5.5 million investment will create 45 jobs by next spring, possibly 77 with future expansions.

The site of the new development used to be a pottery factory that was abandoned for decades. It was reclaimed with public and private support to attract economic development.

“The June 9 Groundbreaking for Pietro Fiorentini USA’s new factory celebrates both a new beginning and the hard work of many people that made this day possible. It is the result of careful analysis, public-private collaboration, and our excellent West Virginia factory workers who contributed to our success in Wheeling. This new journey will see additional jobs and growth opportunities here in Weirton,” said Dave Watkins, President of Pietro Fiorentini U.S.