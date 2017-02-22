Senate Approves Bill Eliminating Unemployment Benefits for Workers on Strike

The Senate has approved a bill that changes the eligibility requirements for unemployment benefits for striking workers.

Senate Bill 222 was approved by the chamber Wednesday, 22 to 11 with one Senator absent.

The bill would make workers who have temporarily lost their jobs due to a strike ineligible for unemployment benefits from the state.

Workers who go on strike and are permanently replaced at their jobs or workers who are impacted by a lock out can still receive those benefits.

Labor organizations, like the West Virginia AFL-CIO, say the bill crates an unequal playing field for union workers during a labor dispute, giving business owners the upper hand.

On the Senate floor Tuesday, Senate Judiciary Chair Charlie Trump defended the bill saying it makes it clear in the code which workers are on strike and which have been locked out of their jobs and are still eligible for benefits, and it takes away some of the bureaucratic discretion in current law.

"Unemployment is preserved for people who truly deserve it," Trump said on the floor, "and to have an administrative judge decide to pay off benefits to people who voluntarily walk off the job, we don't have the luxury to pay those benefits to subsidize that activity."

The bill now goes to the House of Delegates for further consideration.