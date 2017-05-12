McKinley Explains Vote for American Health Care Act

Rep. David McKinley explains his vote on AHCA and talks about his efforts around opioid addiction and energy research

Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., explained his vote for the American Health Care Act in an interview with West Virginia Public Broadcasting today.

Critics of the House bill say it reduces funding for Medicaid, and makes services like substance abuse treatment optional for states.

But McKinley said the bill contains additional funding to cover drug treatment.

“It’s disingenuous for anyone to suggest that we’re not going to have adequate money for Medicaid for people on drug overdose problems. We’re going to have that,” he said.

You can hear more of our interview with Congressman McKinley above, including info on his work to fight opioid addiction and promoting energy research

The Congressional Budget Office did not have time to score this version of the bill, but it said the previous version would increase the number of uninsured Americans by 24 million people.

McKinley is skeptical of that number, and pointed out the CBO says the average premium will cost less under the American Health Care Act.

“They’re already saying premiums are going to drop. That’s very important. But they also went on to say some people could lose their coverage, but that’s iffy, if that takes place,” he said.

“Our point here, primarily, is, get our premiums down. Our people cannot afford these premium increases.”

The House bill is now in the Senate, and McKinley says he’s open to whatever changes they may make.