McKinley Explains Vote for American Health Care Act

By 40 minutes ago

Rep. David McKinley

Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., explained his vote for the American Health Care Act in an interview with West Virginia Public Broadcasting today.

Critics of the House bill say it reduces funding for Medicaid, and makes services like substance abuse treatment optional for states.

But McKinley said the bill contains additional funding to cover drug treatment.

“It’s disingenuous for anyone to suggest that we’re not going to have adequate money for Medicaid for people on drug overdose problems. We’re going to have that,” he said.

You can hear more of our interview with Congressman McKinley above, including info on his work to fight opioid addiction and promoting energy research, or listen to West Virginia Morning, Monday at 7:41 a.m. on West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

The Congressional Budget Office did not have time to score this version of the bill, but it said the previous version would increase the number of uninsured Americans by 24 million people.

McKinley is skeptical of that number, and pointed out the CBO says the average premium will cost less under the American Health Care Act.

“They’re already saying premiums are going to drop. That’s very important. But they also went on to say some people could lose their coverage, but that’s iffy, if that takes place,” he said.

“Our point here, primarily, is, get our premiums down. Our people cannot afford these premium increases.”

The House bill is now in the Senate, and McKinley says he’s open to whatever changes they may make.

Tags: 
McKinley
American Health Care Act
ACA
AHCA
Affordable Care Act

Related Content

Your Questions About The American Health Care Act

By & Christopher Groskopf Dec 18, 2013

In recent months, NPR staff has published a series of questions-and-answer stories related to the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Now we've compiled them into an interactive so you can explore answers that are most relevant to you.

There are nearly 80 questions, ranging from who's eligible to how much insurance might cost, among two dozen topics. Filter the list by selecting categories or asking questions.

Did we miss an important question? Let us know.

What Trumpcare Means for West Virginia

By 19 hours ago
Ashton Marra / WVPB

All three West Virginia Congressmen voted for the American Health Care Act – the bill to repeal Obamacare.

Critics say it would hurt low-income and older people, both of which are found in abundance in West Virginia. Supporters say Obamacare has failed to offer affordable health care options to many. We debate who’s right.

Also, should pets be allowed in the workplace? And if so, under what conditions?

Premiums are Going Up in 2017. The Good News? Most Won't Be Impacted.

By Nov 1, 2016
Adobe Stock

The fourth annual open enrollment for health coverage through the Affordable Care Act begins today. Over the past year, more West Virginians than ever before have become ensured, including thousands with preexisting health conditions. But the first three years of the ACA have been far from smooth. Premiums and deductibles continue to rise, and more and more insurers are leaving the marketplace. Kara Lofton talked with Timothy Jost, an emeritus professor of law at Washington and Lee University and ACA expert about what consumers can expect for 2017.