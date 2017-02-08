Listen: Wilco cover Bowie's "Space Oddity" on NPR's Mountain Stage

Wilco - "Space Oddity" - Live from Mountain Stage

Since their formation as an alt-country influenced group in the mid 90's, Chicago-based band Wilco have evolved into the de facto standard bearers for experimental and indie rock. They close their Mountain Stage set this week with a cover of the late David Bowie's masterpiece "Space Oddity."

This week's broadcast also features performances from hitmaker Shawn Mullins, Gary Louris–fronted experimental group Au Pair, talented alt pop tunesmith Brooke Waggoner, and acclaimed Kentucky-based singer and songwriter Joan Shelley.

