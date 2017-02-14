H.T. Hackney to Open W.Va. Warehouse, Create 70 Jobs

By 3 minutes ago

State officials say wholesale grocery distributor H.T. Hackney Co. is opening its first warehouse in West Virginia and creating an estimated 70 jobs.

Credit TimK MSI / Wikimedia Commons

The state Department of Commerce says in a news release that the company will locate a 246,000-square-foot warehouse in Milton.

The company is accepting job applications at Milton City Hall starting Thursday for drivers and mechanics, office and warehouse workers, maintenance personnel and sales staff.

Knoxville, Tennessee-based H.T. Hackney stocks more than 30,000 different products and serves retailers in 22 states.

Tags: 
Milton
H.T. Hackney
Economy

Glassmaker William Blenko was born in England on December 8, 1854. In his late thirties, he immigrated to the United States and tried to produce stained glass for a living. Unfortunately, business after business failed—until he wound up in the Cabell County town of Milton in 1921.

