Activists Crowd Meeting on Proposed Pipeline Under Potomac

By 1 hour ago

Environmental activists crowded a TransCanada open house Thursday in western Maryland, blocking access to displays about the company's proposed pipeline beneath the Potomac River to carry natural gas from Pennsylvania to West Virginia.

Credit AP Photo/Sergii Ryzhkov

Protest leaders pledged a sustained campaign against the project, planned by the same Canadian energy company behind the disputed Keystone XL oil pipeline.

Russell Mokhiber of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, told the peaceful protesters they can defeat the Eastern Panhandle Expansion Project by making their concerns about potential leaks known to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission once TransCanada files its application in March.

"We're going to defeat this pipeline and move on to a better world with solar energy," Mokhiber said after leading scores of demonstrators in singing, "Down to the River to Pray," in the community room of the Hancock Town Hall.

TransCanada spokesman Scott Castleman said it was unfortunate that people curious about the project had difficulty reaching company executives stationed at seven tables around the room. He said the pipeline, 72 feet below the river bed, would support growth in the region by increasing a gas supply that is nearing capacity due partly to a Procter & Gamble manufacturing plant under construction near Tabler Station, West Virginia.

"We're looking to have conversations with people in the community who want questions answered by our experts," Castleman said.

The 3.4-mile project would connect a TransCanada pipeline in Pennsylvania to a Mountaineer Gas line in West Virginia by late 2018.

Opponents say a gas leak could taint local aquifers and the Potomac, a drinking-water source for downstream communities including Washington, D.C.

The project will require permits from the state of Maryland, which owns the Potomac, and the National Park Service since the pipeline also would run beneath the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park. The canal parallels the river for nearly 185 miles from Washington to Cumberland. The line would cross the river near Hancock, a town of about 1,500 about 120 miles upstream from Washington.

The Keystone XL project would extend from Canada's tar sands through Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska, where it would connect with the existing Keystone pipeline route to carry crude oil to specialized refineries along the Texas Gulf Coast. The Obama administration rejected the company's State Department permit application, citing climate-change concerns, but President Donald Trump has invited TransCanada to reapply.

Tags: 
pipeline
Potomac River
Energy & Environment

Related Content

Activists Oppose Proposed Gas Pipeline Beneath Potomac River

By Feb 9, 2017
Pipeline ready for construction.
Seth Perlman / Associated Press

A Potomac River protection group is organizing a demonstration against plans for a pipeline beneath the river that would carry natural gas from Pennsylvania to West Virginia.

Brent Walls of the Potomac Riverkeeper Network says demonstrators plan a silent protest Thursday night at an open house that TransCanada officials are holding in Hancock to discuss the plan.

State Groups Take Part in Anti-Pipeline Summit

By Apr 23, 2016
pipeline
AP Photo/Sergii Ryzhkov

Dozens of organizations opposed to two multibillion dollar natural pipelines proposed in Virginia and West Virginia are coming together for a summit.

The gathering Saturday in Weyers Cave brings together the Allegheny-Blue Ridge Alliance and Protect our Water Heritage Rights, or POWHR. The alliance represents nearly 50 members opposed to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, while the POWHR represents organizations in 11 Virginia and West Virginia counties. The group is united against the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Mountaineer Gas Co. Files Application for Natural Gas Expansion Line

By Apr 2, 2016
Gas, natural gas, pipeline, energy, valve
Dollar Photo Club

Mountaineer Gas Co. has filed an application with West Virginia regulators for a major natural gas distribution line expansion in Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties.

The company's senior vice president, Moses Skaff, tells The Journal of Martinsburg that the proposed project would run a 27-mile distribution line from a Columbia Gas transmission line in Pennsylvania to Berkeley Springs and then onto the north end of Martinsburg.

Company Pays EPA Fine After Pipeline Leak

By Mar 23, 2016
commons.wikimedia.org

Williams Ohio Valley Midstream has paid a $14,440 settlement to the federal government after leaking a natural gas component into three Ohio Valley waterways. 

The company paid the fine to the Environmental Protection Agency after 132 barrels of natural gas condensate leaked from its Moundsville pipeline. 

Va. Lawmakers Back Pipeline That Would Deliver Gas from W.Va.

By Mar 16, 2016
pipeline
AP Photo/Sergii Ryzhkov

A coalition of Hampton Roads state legislators is lining up behind the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The 33 members of the General Assembly collectively known as the Hampton Roads Caucus expressed their backing for the massive natural gas project in a letter to Virginia's U.S. senators, Democrats Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.