W.Va. Environmental Agency Chief Leaving Post

West Virginia's top environmental official says he's leaving the post to take a full-time job with the Air National Guard.

Randy Huffman has been environmental protection secretary since May 2008, appointed by then-Gov. Joe Manchin after more than three years as deputy secretary and director of the department's Mining Division.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Huffman, who has been a colonel and Supply Group commander in the National Guard, will become a vice wing commander with the 130th Airlift Wing, based at Yeager Airport.

Huffman previously worked in the department's Abandoned Mine Lands Program, the Division of Water and Waste Management, the Office of Administration and the Mining Division.

Gov.-elect Jim Justice has begun naming members of his Cabinet. He takes office in January.