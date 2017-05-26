West Virginia Top Court Reverses Ruling on Gas Royalties

By 27 minutes ago

West Virginia's highest court has reversed its November decision and ruled that natural gas companies can deduct post-production costs from the royalties paid to landowners for mineral rights.

Credit Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia

The Supreme Court split 4-1 in its Friday reversal.

At stake is whether landowners or production companies will get more money.

West Virginia gas production is starting to boom.

Chief Justice Allen Loughry writes that the court majority now concludes the intent of state legislators and the West Virginia Code language permits deduction "of reasonable post-production expenses actually incurred" by the gas company leasing mineral rights.

The court split 3-2 in its November ruling favoring West Virginia landowners suing EQT Production Co. of Pittsburgh.

A 1982 state law set minimum royalties of 12.5 percent of gas produced at the wellhead.

Tags: 
West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals
Gas Royalties
Government

Related Content

W.Va. Court Affirms Civil Rights Violation Dismissal

By May 9, 2017
West Virginia Supreme Court chamber
West Virginia Judiciary

The West Virginia Supreme Court has upheld dismissal of felony civil rights charges against a former Marshall University football player accused in a 2015 attack on two men he saw kissing.

The justices voted 3-2 Tuesday to send the case of Steward Butler back to Cabell County Circuit Court for further disposition.

West Virginia Supreme Court Stops Release of Cell Extraction Footage

By Apr 28, 2017
Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia

The West Virginia Supreme Court has ruled that a video of the cell extraction of an inmate at the Western Regional Jail cannot be made public, reversing a Kanawha County judge's ruling.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the justices ruled Wednesday that footage of flash-bang grenades thrown inside inmate Shane Marcum's cell reveals the facility's design and operational procedures. The 20-page opinion authored by Justice Robin Davis says the release is thus prohibited under state law.

State Supreme Court Chief Justice Gets 4-Year Term

By Apr 7, 2017
JUSTICE ALLEN LOUGHRY

Allen Loughry has been selected to serve a four-year term as chief justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court.

The court says in a news release that it marks the first four-year term for a chief justice since 1888. Chief justices typically serve one-year terms.

W. Va. Supreme Court Candidate Profile: Beth Walker

By Beth Vorhees May 5, 2016

On West Virginia Morning, Ashton Marra profiles Supreme Court candidate Beth Walker and Appalachian Health News reporter Kara Lofton looks at the declining number of doctors who specialize in caring for the elderly. 

These stories on West Virginia Morning from West Virginia Public Broadcasting – telling West Virginia’s story.

Johnson Appointed West Virginia Supreme Court Administrator

By Mar 7, 2017
Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia

Gary Johnson has been named permanent administrator of the state Supreme Court.

The court announced Johnson's appointment Monday. He had been serving as acting administrator since his appointment in January to replace Steve Canterbury.