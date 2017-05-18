State Agency Refuses Gas Pipeline Appeal

By 13 minutes ago

The Justice administration has refused to schedule a hearing on an appeal of the Mountain Valley Pipeline's authorization.

Credit Jesse Wright / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Austin Caperton signed a letter last week denying a request for a hearing challenging the DEP's approval of a Clean Water Act certification for the MVP. The letter was sent to Appalachia Mountain Advocates, an environmental law firm that challenged the authorization.

Appalachian Mountain Advocates senior attorney Derek Teaney says individuals and groups will probably appeal Caperton's decision in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The permit in question is a certification under the Clean Water Act that stipulates pipeline activity will not violate the state's water quality standards.

The MVP would run about 300 miles from West Virginia to Virginia.

Tags: 
Jim Justice
Mountain Valley Pipeline
Clean Water Act
Government

Related Content

Justice Hosts President's Son as Budget Negotiations Continue

By May 10, 2017
West Virginia Governor's Office

As lawmakers continue negotiating a budget deal at the state Capitol, Gov. Jim Justice took a trip to Greenbrier and Monroe counties this week to host President Donald Trump's son, Don Jr., for a hunting and fishing excursion.

According to a press release issued by the Governor's Office Wednesday, the pair hunted turkey and fished for trout while discussing “the pressing issues facing West Virginia and the United States.”

Justice Adds 2 Bills to Special Session Call

By May 15, 2017
West Virginia Governor's Office

As members of the West Virginia Legislature return to Charleston Monday to continue their work on the 2018 budget, Gov. Jim Justice has added two bills to the special session call.

The first of those bills is to increase the consumer sales and use tax on motor vehicles. 

The second is bill to allow the governor to furlough state employees in the wake of a financial emergency, or a government shutdown.

Senate Moving Forward with Tax Reform Despite Democratic Opposition

By May 17, 2017
Perry Bennet / West Virginia Legislative Photography

The Senate has approved a bill that would drastically restructure the state’s tax code in the hopes of balancing the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The plan has the support of Senate Republicans and Democratic Gov. Jim Justice, who switched parties before announcing his bid for the office. The bill is, however, losing its previous support from Democrats and will meet some serious opposition in the House.

Justice Urges Support for Tax Reform Measure

By 23 hours ago
West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear about the ongoing budget negotiations at the Capitol. Democratic Gov. Jim Justice is asking for support for his plan to fix the budget, in the face of opposition from lawmakers, including members of his own party.

Leaders Hopeful ‘Best City’ Title Will Move Huntington Forward

By 39 minutes ago
West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear about how a $3 million prize for being America’s “Best City” could change Huntington’s future for the better. We also hear from statehouse reporter Ashton Marra about Gov. Jim Justice’s push for a budget plan.

The Poetry Break podcast provides its monthly dose of literature as well.