Mooney Bill to Cut Mine Safety Disclosures Advances

By 23 minutes ago
  • Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W. Va., calls a bill to cut mine safety disclosures "a small, but significant, way to get rid of duplicative paperwork."
    Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W. Va., calls a bill to cut mine safety disclosures "a small, but significant, way to get rid of duplicative paperwork."
    J. Scott Applewhite / AP Photo

Regular disclosures to investors about publicly traded mining companies' safety violations and worker deaths would no longer be required under legislation sponsored by West Virginia Republican Rep. Alex Mooney.

The bill was advanced this week by the House Financial Services Committee.

It would repeal a section of the Dodd-Frank Act intended to protect consumers and investors after the 2008 financial crisis.

It also followed the 2010 deaths of 29 miners at West Virginia's Upper Big Branch Mine and amid questions about whether Massey Energy investors were misled about its safety practices.

Mooney calls it "a small, but significant, way to get rid of duplicative paperwork" and save the industry more than $1 million annually.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration separately tracks mine safety.

Tags: 
Rep. Alex Mooney
Mine Safety
Government
Dodd-Frank Act

Related Content

Parkersburg Fire: IEI Provides 500-Plus Pages of Warehouse Inventory to DEP

By 22 hours ago
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection

State environmental regulators say the owner of a Parkersburg warehouse that caught fire last month has handed over 551 pages worth of documents.

 

Warehouse owner Intercontinental Export Import provided the documents in response to an order the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection issued the week after the fire.

Public Employees Objecting to Proposed Benefits Cuts

By 21 hours ago
Liz McCormick / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

A group of teachers, public employees and retirees in West Virginia is objecting to proposed health insurance benefits cuts.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the group expressed its concerns Wednesday evening to the Public Employees Insurance Agency Finance Board at the last of five public hearings on the latest proposed cuts.

Judge Won't Impose Deadline in Gas Pipeline Suit

By 18 hours ago
Pipeline ready for construction.
Seth Perlman / Associated Press

A federal judge tells developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline he won't order all landowners in its West Virginia lawsuit to respond by Dec. 4 to motions for summary judgment for rights of way available under federal regulations.