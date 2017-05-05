Inside Appalachian Storytelling; What is Your Struggle to Stay Story?

Here in Appalachia, thousands of young people are leaving each year, moving from their hometowns to find opportunities elsewhere. In this episode, you will hear part of Colt Brogan’s Struggle to Stay in Appalachia.

It’s part of a series on Inside Appalachia called, “The Struggle to Stay.” This decision is different for each of us. While academic studies might provide a generalized view, the complexities are found in the individual journey as we try to find a place where we belong.

The Struggle to Stay

International Storytelling Festival

Also in this episode, you will hear two storytellers from the West Virginia Storyteller’s Guild. Listen to hear two stories from Suzi Whaples, who hails from Dunbar, West Virginia.

You can also hear award winning storyteller and Appalachian “Funny Guy” Bill Lepp, tell a tall tale about first loves and flaming bicycles. Bil lives in Charleston, West Virginia.

Live Events and Storytelling Festivals:

