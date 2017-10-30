DEP Reviewing Parkersburg Warehouse Inventory, Other IEI Facilities Cited with Violations

An industrial fire that burned for more than eight days in Parkersburg has been extinguished, but questions remain as state officials investigate the incident.

The State Department of Environmental Protection says company representatives of Intercontinental Export Import, Inc. provided information via email regarding the contents of the warehouse when it caught fire on Saturday, October 21. That email, sent Sunday -- as well as additional documentation provided by the company on Monday -- is currently under review to identify the warehouse's inventory, as well as confirm that the documentation complies with an order issued Thursday of last week.

Environmental consultants have wrapped up air monitoring in the area, but DEP officials will continue to monitor the site during a 36-48 hour cool-down period after the fire was put out. The fire was deemed extinguished around noon Sunday.

Wood County commissioners say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention contacted them to offer additional help to other responding agencies, including the local health department.

Incident commander Mark Stewart said the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office found violations at other IEI-owned warehouses late last week but could not provide specifics at this time. They continue to investigate the cause of the fire.