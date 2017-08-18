W.Va. Airports Receive Federal Grant

Federal funding has been awarded to two airport authorities in West Virginia. U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin made the announcement Friday.

Over $730,000 will be awarded to the Mingo County Airport Authority in Williamson and to the Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority in Charleston.

About half of that grant will be used to reimburse an energy efficiency study conducted by the airport authority in Charleston, and the rest will be used to support the construction of two taxi lanes providing access to aircraft T-hangers in Williamson.

Both Sen. Capito and Manchin site the grant as necessary for improvements in safety. They also say investing in West Virginia’s airports is critical in the bolstering of the state’s economy.

The federal grant comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation through the Federal Aviation Administration.