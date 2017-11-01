West Virginia Again Approves Mountain Valley Pipeline

By 3 hours ago

Credit Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC

West Virginia environmental regulators on Wednesday lifted their suspension of the permit for building the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would carry natural gas down the center of the state.

The pipeline would extend south for 195 miles in north-central West Virginia through 11 counties to the Virginia state line and nearly 110 miles through six counties in that state.

West Virginia’s Department of Environmental Protection first issued the water quality certification in March, which followed public hearings and review of the projected impact on the state’s waters.

In June, five citizen groups asked a federal appeals court to overturn the state approval. In September, the DEP vacated its approval to re-evaluate the application and determine whether it complied with the federal Clean Water Act.

Secretary Austin Caperton, who heads the department, said Wednesday that as a result of the review and public comments, they have changed their approach. “Our agency developed a revised strategy that will better utilize the state storm water permit to provide significantly stronger safeguards for the waters of West Virginia,” he said.

The state also has decided chosen to waive its individual certification for the pipeline under the federal Clean Water Act. The DEP noted that U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently reissued its nationwide permit, with provisions that are specific to West Virginia, saying it will allow for better enforcement capabilities and enhanced protection for West Virginia waters.

Two weeks ago, a divided The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission granted its approval.

Environmentalists said the state agency is failing to do its duty.

“This action suggests that DEP does not believe in the laws, including the anti-degradation policy, that it is charged with enforcing,” said Derek Teaney, senior attorney at Appalachian Mountain Advocates. “It also makes you wonder whether DEP intends to give the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, the other ill-conceived pipeline project it is currently reviewing, the same free pass it has just given to MVP.”

Two weeks ago, a divided Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved both the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley natural gas pipelines, which would both start in West Virginia, carrying gas from the Appalachian basin to U.S. markets. The 600-mile (965-kilometer) Atlantic Coast pipeline would extend almost 100 miles (160 kilometers) through five counties in West Virginia, then cross Virginia and bend through eastern North Carolina.

Prominent business and political leaders in all three affected states back the projects, saying they will lower energy costs and boost economic development. But opponents, including environmental groups and landowners, say the projects will infringe on property rights, damage pristine areas and commit the region to fossil fuels for decades.

Tags: 
Mountain Valley Pipeline
Energy & Environment
Oil & Gas

Related Content

Parkersburg Fire Is Out, But Questions Remain

By Oct 30, 2017
Wood County 911

Officials in Parkersburg say a fire at a warehouse storing recycled plastics has been extinguished after burning for eight-and-a-half days. 

The exact contents of the warehouse have yet to be released. Officials say materials data that was initially handed over by the property owner is outdated and other documentation was destroyed in the fire. 

DEP Reviewing Parkersburg Warehouse Inventory, Other IEI Facilities Cited with Violations

By Oct 30, 2017
Wood County 911

An industrial fire that burned for more than eight days in Parkersburg has been extinguished, but questions remain as state officials investigate the incident.

Parkersburg Industrial Fire: What We Know and Don't Know

By Oct 24, 2017
Photo courtesy of Wood County 911

For the latest on the fire in Wood County, see here.

Wood County is under a state of emergency as an industrial fire continues to burn at a warehouse just outside Parkersburg city limits. Gov. Jim Justice joined state and county officials to discuss ongoing efforts to put the fire out and to address residents’ health concerns.

Still, a lot of questions remain about the incident and how it might affect residents of the surrounding area. Here’s what we know (and what we don’t know):