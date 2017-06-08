Summer Food Service Program Kicks Off

The West Virginia Department of Education's Office of Child Nutrition kicked-off their Summer Food Program today at Elk Center Elementary in Kanawha County.

An average of 178,000 West Virginia school children depend on free and reduced-price meals at school throughout the year. But those meals end when school breaks for the summer. The Summer Food Service Program ensures that children in lower-income areas continue to receive free, nutritious meals during summer break. Its funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service program.

Federal funds are provided to agencies including local boards of education, parks and recreation, colleges and universities, community action agencies and churches to help feed hungry children during the summer. The program will provide more than 11,000 meals per day across the state. West Virginia has been highlighted nationally for participation in the Summer Food Service Program.