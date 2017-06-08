Summer Food Service Program Kicks Off

By 39 minutes ago

The West Virginia Department of Education's Office of Child Nutrition kicked-off their Summer Food Program today at Elk Center Elementary in Kanawha County.

Stock photo.
Credit BotMultichillT / Wikimedia Commons

An average of 178,000 West Virginia school children depend on free and reduced-price meals at school throughout the year. But those meals end when school breaks for the summer. The Summer Food Service Program ensures that children in lower-income areas continue to receive free, nutritious meals during summer break. Its funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service program.

Federal funds are provided to agencies including local boards of education, parks and recreation, colleges and universities, community action agencies and churches to help feed hungry children during the summer. The program will provide more than 11,000 meals per day across the state. West Virginia has been highlighted nationally for participation in the Summer Food Service Program. 

Tags: 
West Virginia Department of Education
Elk Center Elementary
Summer Food Service Program
Government

Related Content

Bluefield State College Inks Accord Toward Medical Careers

By 6 hours ago
Bluefield State College
E-WV / WV Humanities Council

Bluefield State College has signed an agreement with the state Department of Education to offer health sciences pathways to more quickly launch careers in medicine.

The Health Science Education Pathway and the Associate of Nursing Pathway outline exact courses students need to fulfill requirements for in nursing and radiologic technician associate's degrees and for bachelor's degrees in nursing and imaging science.

The agreement outlines the necessary steps for high school Career Technical Education students who can get college credits toward an associate's degree.

Deputy State Schools Superintendent Announces Retirement

By May 17, 2017
Slick-o-bot / wikimedia Commons

West Virginia's deputy state schools superintendent has announced her retirement as the state superintendent eliminates another position.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Cindy Daniel's retirement is effective May 31. Her announcement comes as state Superintendent Steve Paine revealed the chief of staff position will not be filled following Jill Newman's resignation last month.

West Virginia to Hold Series of Meetings on Education Plan

By May 3, 2017
Students raising their hands

The West Virginia Department of Education plans to hold a series of meetings as it develops a state replacement plan for the No Child Left Behind Act.

States must submit their plans this year to the U.S. Department of Education on the Every Student Succeeds Act, which was signed into law in December 2015 and replaces No Child Left Behind.

Ex-West Virginia Schools Chief Paine Gets Job Back

By Mar 23, 2017
AP Photo / Jeff Gentner

The state Board of Education has selected former state schools Superintendent Steve Paine for his second stint in the job.

The board approved Paine's appointment Thursday by unanimous vote after interviewing him and two other finalists in private. His appointment is effective next Monday.

3 Finalists Named For West Virginia Schools Superintendent

By Mar 22, 2017
Ashton Marra / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Three finalists have been named for the state schools superintendent position that Michael Martirano plans to vacate.

The state Department of Education says in a news release that the finalists are former state schools Superintendent Steve Paine, state career and technical education officer Kathy D'Antoni and Jackson County schools Superintendent Blaine Hess.