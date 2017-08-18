Live Show News: North Miss. Allstars, Robyn Hitchock on Mountain Stage in November.

Mountain Stage with Larry Groce announces two live events for November and tickets are available now to Mountain Stage Members.

Tickets are on sale NOW for two Mountain Stage shows in Charleston this November. On Sunday November 5 Larry Groce will welcome a showcase of roots music mainstays featuring The North Mississippi Allstars, Paul Thorn and his Mission Temple Temple Fireworks Revival, Bonnie Bishop and Ireland’s Declan O’Rourke.

Brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson have long been carrying the torch of Hill-Country Blues as North Mississippi Allstars, which continues with their latest “Prayer for Peace.” PRAYER FOR PEACE affirms North Mississippi Allstars’ own unique place in the American musical tradition, simultaneously master curators, expert revivalists, and forward-thinking pioneers. “This is a new beginning for North Mississippi Allstars,” says Cody Dickinson. “This revitalizing cascade of creativity and explosion of music, it’s just been incredible. And I feel like we’re just getting started. There’s a long beautiful road ahead of us. We’re only just now hitting our stride.”

Audience members will also get a preview of Paul Thorn’s upcoming gospel influenced album, due in 2018, that features the Blind Boys of Alabama, The McCrary Sisters and others. In case you’re wondering where the band name comes from, here’s a reminder.

On Sunday November 19 Mountain Stage returns to the Culture Center theater to welcome back, at long last, singer-songwriter Robyn Hitchcock. He will make his eighth appearance on the show, the first of which was in 1991, the historic day that R.E.M. came to West Virginia (pictured below). Hitchcock is back now with a new self-titled album.

Also making a long-anticipated return to Mountain Stage, for the first time since October of 1991, will be "Avant Garage" band Pere Ubu. The next Pere Ubu studio album, “20 Years In A Montana Missile Silo”, is scheduled for release September 29 on Cherry Red Records. Following on from the success of their last album, ‘Carnival Of Souls,’ from which two tracks were used in cult TV show ‘American Horror Story,’ it is the latest in an extensive collection of albums that span the band’s 40+ year history. Read more and watch a brand new video via Brooklyn Vegan.

Joining the lineup on November 19 will be Mountain Stage favorites Joan Shelley, Susan Werner plus “probably the world’s only alternative dixieland / omnipop band,” The Chandler Travis Philharmonic.

Tickets for both shows are on sale NOW to Mountain Stage Members, who make a sustaining donation directly to the show. Our members receive exclusive access to tickets to all our Culture Center shows before they are available anywhere else. Visit MountainStage.org/Member to chose a level that’s right for you. Soon after making your gift, you’ll receive an e-mail with a code to purchase your tickets early (Email may take up to two days to generate. Thanks for your patience).

Visit our Live Show Schedule for all our upcoming Mountain Stage events, sign up for our e-mail newsletter and be sure to follow the show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.