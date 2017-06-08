Limited Experience Noted Among Coal Miners Who Died

By 50 seconds ago

Seven U.S. coal miners died in accidents so far this year, most of them with less than a year of experience at that particular job and mine, according to federal officials. In all of last year, eight miners died.

Tim Watkins, deputy administrator for Coal Mine Safety and Health, said Thursday they're launching an initiative as soon as possible to talk to miners and try to determine if there are training deficiencies.

"Our intent is to talk to every single one of them, every miner who falls into one of these categories," Watkins said. "We'll need a great amount of assistance from mine operators."

Six of the seven miners had worked at the respective mines for less than one year, according to the Mine Safety and Health Administration report. Five had less than one year experience in the particular job they were doing.

"With the market the way it is, people are moving around, they are having to move people, people are doing different jobs," Watkins said at a stakeholder meeting in southern West Virginia.

Three deaths occurred at surface mines, three at underground mines and one at a surface mine processing facility, federal officials said.

In a January accident, a 42-year-old miner was positioned between a conveyor belt drive and its safety guard when he came in contact with the drive roller and was fatally injured, federal officials reported. In May, a miner hit his head on the mine roof or roof support when he was traveling in a trolley-powered supply locomotive.

Four deaths this year were in West Virginia, two in Kentucky, one in Montana.

Last year's total of eight coal miner deaths was a historic low, Watkins said.

Other MSHA data show 931 miners were injured over a recent nine-month period had with less than one year experience at that mine, dropping to 418 injured with two years' experience at a particular mine and only 83 with a decade of experience.

Tags: 
Coal Mine Safety
West Virginia Mining Death
Government

Related Content

A Look Back at Early VISTA Workers in Appalachia

By & Aug 12, 2016
U.S. National Archive Jack Corn

On Inside Appalachia this week, a look back at VISTA workers and the impact they had on our region in the 1960's. They were Volunteers in Service to America.  VISTA was started in December 1964 by President Lyndon B Johnson as part of his "War on Poverty". 

American Experience: The Mine Wars - Special Preview Event

By Jan 4, 2016

Join West Virginia Public Broadcasting for an exclusive preview of The Mine Wars from PBS's American Experience series, with special guest, Executive Producer Mark Samels.

The event will be held Thursday, January 21 at 6:30 pm in Beckley, WV in the Hulett C. Smith theater at Tamarack.

Remembering The Farmington Mine Disaster 47 Years Later

By Nov 16, 2015
Jesse Wright / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Nov. 20 marks the anniversary of the 1968 Farmington Mine Disaster, which killed 78 men. It was the worst U.S. mine disaster in 50 years. On Sunday, a crowd of about 150 people gathered at the memorial of the Farmington Mine Disaster.

Prosecution Calls Another UBB Miner to Testify, Defense Prepares to Cross

By Oct 21, 2015
Jessica Lilly

Prosecutors continued to call witnesses on the tenth day of the trial against former Massey Energy CEO, Don Blankenship. Prosecutor Steve Ruby picked back up with questioning of Mine Safety and Health inspector Keith McElroy. McElroy was one of the investigators of the Upper Big Branch Mine Explosion that killed 29 men.

Hearings Set on Proposed Rule on Machine Mine Sensors

By Oct 2, 2015
Fotolia DollarPhoto Club

Public hearings are set this month on a proposed federal rule to require coal mine operators to equip coal hauling machines and scoops with sensors intended to curb fatalities and injuries in underground mines.

The sensors automatically shut down equipment when people get too close.