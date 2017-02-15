Finance Subcommittees will Tackle Budget Bill Early in Session

On The Legislature Today, the Chairs of the House and Senate Finance Committees are digging deep into state agencies to find efficiencies or cuts that could potentially save the state money.

Del. Eric Nelson and Sen. Mike Hall discuss the state's $497 million budget gap for the 2018 Fiscal Year and how they intend to fix it.

In the House, Delegates put their first bill of this session to a vote today- one of many ethics bills expected to move through the chamber this year, and the Education Committee considers a bill that would give the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind another option to fund improvement projects.

Senators are considering a bill that would change the eligibility for unemployment benefits for workers on strike. It’s a measure the bill’s lead sponsor says other states have adopted, but West Virginia union leaders already oppose.



