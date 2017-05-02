Federal Mine Safety Agency Warns About Miners Working Alone

By 1 minute ago

Federal mine safety officials are warning mine operators about several on-the-job deaths this year of miners who were working alone.

The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration says five miners have died while working alone since the year began. Two of those deaths occurred in coal mines, and the others were at non-metal mines.

The federal agency says it is focusing on communicating best practices with operators and miners during routine inspections. MSHA says mines should have procedures in place to account for the whereabouts of every miner.

Two workers, one in an Iowa limestone mine and another in a Kentucky coal mine, died in work accidents within 24 hours of each other in January, MSHA says. Both men were working in an area of the mine by themselves.

Tags: 
U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration
coal miners
Government

Related Content

Lower Coal Dust Limit Takes Effect Monday in Black Lung Push

By Aug 1, 2016
Black lung is a deadly disease caused by exposure to dust underground.
Department of Labor

Coal mines nationwide are facing a more stringent limit on dust samples in an effort to reduce miners' exposure to particles that can cause deadly black lung disease.

On Monday, the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration is dropping the allowable respirable dust level from 2 milligrams per cubic meter to 1.5 milligrams per cubic meter of air.

Murray Energy Fined, Ordered to Re-Inform Miners of Their Rights

By Nov 24, 2015
AllVoices.com

A judge has ordered Murray Energy's CEO to inform coal miners about their rights to file complaints with federal mine safety regulators. The judge also ordered a 150-thousand-dollar fine before the Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission. 

Round Two of MSHA's New Black Lung Prevention Rules Go Underground

By Feb 3, 2016
Black lung is a deadly disease caused by exposure to dust underground.
Department of Labor

The second phase of the federal Mine Safety and Health Administrations landmark rule that’s meant to prevent black lung disease, took effect this month. Among other requirements for companies, coal miners basically will be required to wear personal dust monitors.

Manchin Holds Town Hall for Miners, Promises to Salvage Health Benefits

By Mar 31, 2017
http://www.historicmatewan.com/history

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin held a packed town hall for miners in Matewan today, assuring attendees that he would fight for health benefits and pensions at risk of running out of money by the end of April.

Union miners who put in 20 or more years were promised lifelong health benefits and pensions decades ago. But as coal companies have gone into bankruptcy, they've sought to shed liabilities, including paying into the pension and benefit funds.

Retired Coal Miners At Risk Of Losing Promised Health Coverage And Pensions

By editor Dec 9, 2016

Without congressional intervention, about 16,000 retired miners in seven states will lose their health care coverage by the end of the year.

A proposal to temporarily extend the benefits is working its way through Congress. But two Senate Democrats, who are advocates for a more comprehensive plan, say the temporary provision isn't enough.

They are threatening to hold up a spending bill that needs to pass by Friday night to keep the government running.

Betting on Trump: Coal

By Feb 16, 2017

Many coal miners saw the election of Donald Trump as a moment of hope; what can he actually do to bring back coal jobs?

Fighting For Breath: Black Lung's Deadliest Form Increases

By Benny Becker Dec 21, 2016
The Branham Family
Benny Becker / Ohio Valley ReSource

At the age of 38, a coal miner named Mackie Branham Jr. was diagnosed with progressive massive fibrosis, a debilitating and terminal form of an illness that was supposed to be a disease of the past — black lung. But Branham is among many the miners afflicted by a resurgence in the disease, and officials are just beginning to realize the scope of the problem. A review of health clinic records shows roughly a thousand such cases, many times more than federal officials had thought existed.