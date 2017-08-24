Nicholas County School Consolidation Case Continues

The fight over school consolidation in Nicholas County continues. The West Virginia Board of Education, which is against consolidation, released a statement Thursday saying they’ll appeal their case to the West Virginia Supreme Court.

After the devastation caused by the June 2016 flood, there's been an ongoing and contentious debate over school consolidation in Nicholas County. The Nicholas County School Board is seeking to merge two middle schools, two high schools, and a vocational school all into one campus near Summersville. Damage from last year's flood closed Richwood Middle, Richwood High and Summersville Middle schools.

Several students, teachers, and residents in Richwood have fought against the county board’s plan to consolidate.

Last month, the West Virginia Board of Education voted against consolidation in Nicholas County for the second time.

Recently, the case went before Kanawha County circuit judge Duke Bloom, who sided with the Nicholas County School Board, and said the state board acted "arbitrarily."

Now, the West Virginia Board of Education has released a statement saying they are appealing the circuit court’s ruling. According to Kristin Anderson, communications director for the State Board of Education, an attorney with the WV Attorney General’s Office will appeal the case with the West Virginia Supreme Court Friday morning.