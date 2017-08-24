Nicholas County School Consolidation Case Continues

By 22 minutes ago
  • Richwood high school, destroyed by the 2016 flood
    Richwood high school, destroyed by the 2016 flood
    Wikimedia Commons/ Youngamerican

The fight over school consolidation in Nicholas County continues. The West Virginia Board of Education, which is against consolidation, released a statement Thursday saying they’ll appeal their case to the West Virginia Supreme Court. 


After the devastation caused by the June 2016 flood, there's been an ongoing and contentious debate over school consolidation in Nicholas County. The Nicholas County School Board is seeking to merge two middle schools, two high schools, and a vocational school all into one campus near Summersville. Damage from last year's flood closed Richwood Middle, Richwood High and Summersville Middle schools. 

Several students, teachers, and residents in Richwood have fought against the county board’s plan to consolidate. 

Last month, the West Virginia Board of Education voted against consolidation in Nicholas County for the second time.

Recently, the case went before Kanawha County circuit judge Duke Bloom, who sided with the Nicholas County School Board, and said the state board acted "arbitrarily."

Now, the West Virginia Board of Education has released a statement saying they are appealing the circuit court’s ruling. According to Kristin Anderson, communications director for the State Board of Education, an attorney with the WV Attorney General’s Office will appeal the case with the West Virginia Supreme Court Friday morning.

Tags: 
Nicholas County
Board of Education
Nicholas County Schools
Richwood
Summersville
2016 Flood
June 2016 Flood

Related Content

High School Band Brings Hope Back to Richwood

By Jun 24, 2017
Lundy Bailey II / The Nicholas Chronicle

Several communities in West Virginia were devastated during the 1,000 Year Flood that hit June 2016. Many families lost everything – their homes, their belongings, their livelihoods. Some of those communities even lost their school buildings.

Three Nicholas County Schools Won't Open on Time, If Ever

By Jul 22, 2016
Downtown Richwood, WV, at dawn after hours of heavy rain flooded the little town.
Kara Lofton / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Three Nicholas County schools will not reopen this upcoming school year because of flood damage.

The Nicholas County Board of Education announced Thursday evening at a special meeting that Richwood High School, Richwood Middle School and Summersville Middle School received too much damage to reopen on Aug. 19.

Lawsuit Filed in W.Va. School Consolidation Denial

By Jun 30, 2017
Nicholas County
David Benbennick / Wikimedia Commons

A West Virginia county school board has sued the state over allegations that Gov. Jim Justice used intermediaries to pressure officials into arbitrarily denying a school consolidation plan.

According to The Charleston Gazette-Mail , the Nicholas County school board filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Kanawha County Circuit Court against the state Board of Education and Schools Superintendent Steve Paine.