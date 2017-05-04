Mountain Stage Live Show News

Tickets available for Mountain Stage this Sunday. Three July events on sale Friday at 10a.m.

Tickets are still available for this Sunday’s Mountain Stage with Larry Groce at the Culture Center Theater showcasing Grammy winner Loudon Wainwright III, the “punk show-biz” of Nancy And Beth- featuring actresses Megan Mullally (Will & Grace, Parks & Recreation) and Stephanie Hunt (Friday Night Lights)- plus North Carolina songwriter David Childers, rising Americana group Mipso and songwriter/guitarist Liz Longley.

Wainwright has been coming to Mountain Stage since 1988 and has a new record called “Haven’t Got the Blues (Yet)”. Nancy And Beth were just featured on NPR ‘s All Things Considered and you can read Mullally's recent interview with the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Tickets and more info can be found here.

Tickets are moving quickly to Mountain Stage at the Clay Center on May 14 with The Del McCoury Band, Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Malcolm Holcombe and the Pocahontas County's own Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys. Pick up those seats at TheClayCenter.org or by phone at 304.561.3570, but don't wait long.

On sale Friday, May 5 at 10a.m. are three Mountain Stage events scheduled for July. The show will mark 900 episodes on Sunday July 16 at the Culture Center when they welcome Steve Earle & The Dukes, with songs from Earle’s forthcoming “So You Wanna Be An Outlaw”. Also on sale Friday are July 23 with Okkervil River and July 30 featuring St. Paul & The Broken Bones and 8 time CMA Musician of the year, Mac McAnally.

Lest we forget, Mountain Stage will record two shows in June, starting Sunday June 4 at the Culture Center with iconic Canadian songwriter and guitarist Bruce Cockburn, Minnesota based alt-folkies The Pines, and just announced, American Music Club leader and songwriter Mark Eitzel.

On Sunday June 25 Mountain Stage welcomes assistant producer Joni Deutsch back to the host’s microphone for a special FestivALL Charleston edition of the show with soul-rockers Marcus King Band, arty indie-rocker Kishi Bashi and adopted WV-son Tyler Childers, among others.

The entire list of upcoming Live Shows is available at mountainstage.org/shows and tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 877.987.6487.