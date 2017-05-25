Jenkins Says 8 State Senators Back his Run Against Manchin

West Virginia Congressman Evan Jenkins says eight of the state's Republican state senators have announced support for his run against Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin next year.

Jenkins, a Republican and Huntington lawyer, was a state delegate and a state senator before his election to Congress in 2014. He was re-elected last year.

The eight are Sens. Greg Boso, Charles Clements, Sue Cline, Ed Gaunch, Jeff Mullins, Mike Maroney, Tom Takubo and Ryan Weld.

Jenkins says West Virginians are ready to bring "conservative leadership" to the U.S. Senate.

Both the House and Senate in both West Virginia and Washington have Republican majorities.