Harpers Ferry Mayor Says City Sales Tax Beneficial

By 56 minutes ago

The mayor of Harpers Ferry says the Eastern Panhandle community has brought in $60,000 over six months from the implementation of a city sales and use tax after being granted home rule status.

Credit e-wv, The West Virginia Encyclopedia online. / Harpers Ferry, John Brown, US Armory, Robert E. Lee, Civil War

The Journal reports Harpers Ferry Mayor Gregory Vaughn says the 1 percent sales tax has been "a tremendous benefit" in the town of about 290 residents.

More than a year ago, Harpers Ferry was given a larger say in how it governs. The home rule program shifts power from the state to the local level.

The Legislature created the home rule program in 2007 as a five-year pilot in Bridgeport, Charleston, Huntington and Wheeling. More than two dozen municipalities are participating in the program. Many have implemented the 1 percent city sales tax.

Tags: 
Harpers Ferry
West Virginia Municipal Home Rule
Government

Related Content

October 13, 1903: Bishop John Joseph Kain Dies

By Oct 13, 2016
Bishop John Joseph Kain served as bishop of the Wheeling Diocese, and Archbishop of St. Louis.
e-wv, The West Virginia Encyclopedia online. / John Joseph Kain, Martinsburg, Wheeling, Diocese of Wheeling, St. Louis, Civil War, Harpers Ferry

Roman Catholic Bishop John Joseph Kain died on October 13, 1903, at the age of 62. In the late 1800s, he was the driving force behind the growth of the Catholic church in West Virginia.

Kain was ordained as a priest in 1866. His first pastoral assignment was in his native town of Martinsburg. His missions ranged from nearby Harpers Ferry to Leesburg, Virginia. During his seven years in this position, he helped rebuild communities that had been ravaged by the Civil War.

Niagara Movement Meets in Harpers Ferry: August 15, 1906

By Aug 15, 2016
Founding members of the Niagara Movement.
e-WV / WV Humanitites Council

The Niagara Movement—an important civil rights group—held its first public meeting at Harpers Ferry’s Storer College on August 15, 1906.

The movement emerged from increasing philosophical differences between Booker T. Washington—the most powerful black leader of his day—and more radical intellectuals.

While Washington wanted to work more closely with the white community to improve African-Americans’ economic status, his critics—led by W. E. B. DuBois, William Monroe Trotter, and others—urged a more militant approach.

Gov. E. Willis Wilson Born: August 11, 1844

By Aug 15, 2016
E Willis Windy Wilson
e-WV / WV Humanitites Council

West Virginia governor E. Willis Wilson was born at Harpers Ferry on August 11, 1844. The Democrat was elected to the state House of Delegates in 1869 and to the senate three years later.

After moving to Charleston in 1874, he again served in the House and became speaker in 1880.

One Year Later, Harpers Ferry Residents Remember Fire

By Jul 22, 2016
Liz McCormick / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Saturday marks one-year since a fire devastated four buildings in the commercial district of historic Harpers Ferry – two of those buildings were built before the Civil War. Eight shops and two apartments were lost, and by the time the fire was put out nearly eight hours after it began, it left behind almost $2 million in damages.

Pokémon GO Fever Catches W.Va.'s Historic Towns

By Jul 19, 2016
Liz McCormick / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

By now, you may have heard of a new app for smartphones called Pokémon GO. It was released in the United States on July 6 and has taken the country by storm – including West Virginia. There’s a feature in the game that encourages you to visit historic, unique, or touristy spots in the real world, and West Virginia Public Broadcasting has been exploring the interest in this widely popular game.