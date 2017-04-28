Celebrating Beth Vorhees

WVPB news anchor and journalist Beth Vorhees is retiring today. We invite you to watch this look back on her three decades of excellence covering West Virginia public affairs:

Beth founded or shaped the programs that have come to define West Virginia Public Broadcasting: The Legislature Today, Inside Appalachia, and West Virginia Morning.

She also leaves her mark as a mentor to dozens of journalists, including Death, Sex & Money host Anna Sale, NPR Newscaster Giles Snyder, and her replacement on The Legislature Today, Ashton Marra.

(Watch this video from former colleagues George Manahan, former Mountain Stage executive producer Andy Ridenour, and Inside Appalachia host Jessica Lilly.)

Today, a group of WVPB members have pledged $12,000 in additional gifts when 200 or people people make a sustaining gift to West Virginia Public Broadcasting in honor of Beth's career: https://secure.wvpublic.org/donate/