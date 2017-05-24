West Virginia Reorganizing State's Cyber Security Effort

By 31 minutes ago

Gov. Jim Justice has directed the West Virginia Board of Risk and Insurance Management to take steps to protect personally identifiable information collected and kept by state agencies, including health information required by law to be kept private.

Credit Jesse Wright

In an executive order, Justice has also directed the West Virginia Office of Technology, to conduct risk management oversight to ensure cyber security of electronic records.

Under the order, the board will maintain the State Privacy Office responsible for issuing policies and conducting assessments. It was previously organized under the Department of Health and Human Resources' Health Care Authority.

The order, signed last week, says it's also imperative for the state to engage with its business partners to protect West Virginians' privacy.

Tags: 
Jim Justice
West Virginia Board of Risk & Insurance Management
West Virginia Office of Technology
Government

Related Content

Justice Criticizes Senate Democrats While Asking House to Vote on Tax Plan

By May 18, 2017
Perry Bennet / West Virginia Legislative Photography

After attempting to rally members of the Senate around his tax reform plan Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice decided to also formally address members of the House of Delegates Wednesday.

Senators have already approved the measure to significantly alter the state’s tax code, but with only Republican support. Justice largely focused on his disappointment with Senate Democrats in his speech to the House.

State Agency Refuses Gas Pipeline Appeal

By May 18, 2017
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice talks about his budget proposal during a stop on his Save Our State Tour on Thursday, March 3, 2017, at Fairmont State University.
Jesse Wright / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

The Justice administration has refused to schedule a hearing on an appeal of the Mountain Valley Pipeline's authorization.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Austin Caperton signed a letter last week denying a request for a hearing challenging the DEP's approval of a Clean Water Act certification for the MVP. The letter was sent to Appalachia Mountain Advocates, an environmental law firm that challenged the authorization.

Leaders Hopeful ‘Best City’ Title Will Move Huntington Forward

By May 18, 2017
West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear about how a $3 million prize for being America’s “Best City” could change Huntington’s future for the better. We also hear from statehouse reporter Ashton Marra about Gov. Jim Justice’s push for a budget plan.

The Poetry Break podcast provides its monthly dose of literature as well.

Justice Urges Support for Tax Reform Measure

By May 17, 2017
West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear about the ongoing budget negotiations at the Capitol. Democratic Gov. Jim Justice is asking for support for his plan to fix the budget, in the face of opposition from lawmakers, including members of his own party.

Senate Moving Forward with Tax Reform Despite Democratic Opposition

By May 17, 2017
Perry Bennet / West Virginia Legislative Photography

The Senate has approved a bill that would drastically restructure the state’s tax code in the hopes of balancing the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The plan has the support of Senate Republicans and Democratic Gov. Jim Justice, who switched parties before announcing his bid for the office. The bill is, however, losing its previous support from Democrats and will meet some serious opposition in the House.