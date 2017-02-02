Top State Legislator Sees Government Cuts Coming

The leader of West Virginia's House of Delegates says state government cuts are on the agenda for the legislative session starting next week.

Speaker Tim Armstead says a projected budget deficit up to $600 million next year is on everyone's minds.

According to the Kanawha County Republican, legislators want to put the state on track to improve its economy and avoid similar future issues.

Broadening the tax base, reducing regulation and establishing an automatic right to appeal civil judgments are on his list for the two-month session.

Tax reform proposals include removing sales tax exemptions, which apply to services provided by lawyers and accountants among others.

Armstead says further measures to address drug addiction and expand broadband service, as well as a process for legislative redistricting after the 2020 census, will get attention.

