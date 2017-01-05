State Sues 3rd Pharmacy Over Painkillers

By 58 minutes ago

West Virginia's attorney general has sued a third pharmacy alleging it dispensed too many prescription painkillers and violated state consumer protection laws.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says Crab Orchard Pharmacy Inc. dispensed 4.6 million doses of hydrocodone and oxycodone over seven years in Raleigh County, despite the presence of 32 competing pharmacies and eight medical facilities. The Raleigh County town has less than 3,000 residents.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Raleigh County Circuit Court suit seeks unspecified penalties, punitive damages and an injunction.

Kathlyn Sallaz says she and her husband, Richard, have owned the pharmacy since 2012 and have worked to reduce the number of narcotics dispensed. She says that number has gone down every year.

Morrisey filed similar lawsuits last month against pharmacies in Boone and Grant counties.

Tags: 
West Virginia Attorney General's Office
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
Painkillers
Crab Orchard Pharmacy Inc
Government

Related Content

State Board to Request Reports of Painkiller Orders

By Dec 13, 2016
Pills, Drugs, Prescriptions, prescription drugs
RayNata / wikimedia

West Virginia's Board of Pharmacy plans to ask prescription drug wholesalers to report pharmacies that place suspiciously large orders of painkillers or other controlled substances.

The board plans to forward those reports to the state Attorney General's Office, which last week sued a pharmacy in Boone County, alleging it provided too many highly addictive painkillers over more than a decade.

W.Va. Settles Claims Against 3 Drug Companies

By Nov 18, 2016
pills
Wikimedia Commons

The West Virginia Attorney General's Office says it has reached settlements with three more prescription drug wholesalers for $800,000 resolving allegations they failed to detect, report and stop suspiciously large drug orders into the state.

Court Blocks Release of Hospital Merger Documents

By Nov 3, 2016
www.stmarysdoc.com/ / St. Mary's Medical Center

The West Virginia Supreme Court has blocked the release of documents related to the proposed merger of two hospitals.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the Supreme Court voted 3-1 on Wednesday to put a hold on Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tod Kaufman's order to release the documents.

Frontier Starts to Resolve Speed Complaints

By Nov 1, 2016
Broadband Lawsuit
Bidgee / wikimedia commons

The West Virginia Attorney General's Office says Frontier Communications has increased internet speeds for almost one-fourth of nearly 28,000 customers covered by the December settlement to resolve complaints over slow service.

The agreement requires Frontier to make at least $150 million in capital expenditures over three years to increase internet speeds.

Attorney General's Office Looking for Social Security Fraud

By Oct 27, 2016
Patrick Morrisey, W. Va. Attorney General
Janet Kunicki / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

The West Virginia Attorney General's Office says it has added a criminal investigations component to its unit looking for Social Security disability fraud.

Two investigators and an analyst have been working with the Social Security Administration, its inspector general's office and the state's Disability Determination Section to review suspicious or questionable disability claims.