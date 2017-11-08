Some Say Historic Buildings Tax Credit Doesn't Go Far Enough

On this West Virginia Morning, during a special session of the West Virginia Legislature last month, lawmakers passed a bill that makes redeveloping historic buildings in the state more viable, financially. As Liz McCormick reports, the bill had widespread support from both sides of the aisle, but some are concerned it doesn’t go far enough.

Also this moring, after three weeks on strike, a group of migrant workers employed at a tobacco farm in Gerrard County, Kentucky, have reached a settlement with the farm’s owner. Benny Becker, of the Ohio Valley ReSource, reports.