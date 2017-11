Mitch Woodrum Named West Virginia Labor Commissioner

Mitch Woodrum has been appointed as West Virginia's labor commissioner.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Woodrum's appointment Wednesday.

Woodrum had been serving as acting commissioner since August after David Mullins resigned.

Woodrum has been with the Division of Labor in a variety of roles for 24 years, including director of manufactured housing, director of licensing, deputy commissioner and acting commissioner.

The division is part of the Department of Commerce. It oversees licensing and inspecting of businesses operating in West Virginia and enforces labor laws and workplace safety regulations.