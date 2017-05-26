Hey June! Check Out These TV Specials

You won't want to miss these June TV specials on West Virginia Public Broadcasting in June!

Sgt. Pepper's Musical Revolution

Saturday, June 3rd at 8 p.m.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, the groundbreaking album that ranks #1 on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Features material never before accessible outside of Abbey Road Studios.

Weddings of Downton Abbey

Sunday, June 4th at 8 p.m.

Join Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley) for a bridal bouquet of favorite “I Do” moments from the series. Features new interviews with Julian Fellowes, Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge, the creative team who brought these romantic relationships to life.

Ken Burns: America's Storyteller

Monday, June 5th at 8 p.m.

The program explores the tremendous depth and breadth of Burns’s work with a special emphasis on films that reveal the unique American character such as Thomas Jefferson, Susan B. Anthony, Mark Twain, Jackie Robinson and others.

American Epic Sessions

Tuesday, June 6th at 8 p.m.

Witness a historic recording session led by Jack White and T Bone Burnett with top artists, including Willie Nelson, Elton John, Nas, Taj Mahal, Alabama Shakes, Beck, and Los Lobos, as they recreate America’s musical past using a recording lathe.

Brad Paisley - Landmarks Live in Concert at WVU

​Friday, June 9th at 9 p.m.

Country music superstar Brad Paisley returns to his roots in the beautiful Appalachian Mountains for a special outdoor concert at West Virginia University. Hosted by Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

My Music Presents Johnny Mathis - Wonderful! Wonderful!

Saturday, June 10th at 8 p.m.

A concert and vintage clip celebration of 60+1 years of the legendary Johnny Mathis in this My Music Presents special presentation. All of Johnny's big hits: "Chances Are," "Twelfth of Never," "Wonderful! Wonderful!" "It's Not For Me To Say," Too Much, Too Little, Too Late" and other favorites are all performed live on stage by Johnny as he reflects on his long, successful career.

Secrets of the Six Wives Marathon

Sunday, June 10th at 8 p.m.

Travel with historian Lucy Worsley back to the Tudor court to witness some of the most dramatic moments in the lives of Henry VIII’s six wives, each of whom found a method of exerting influence. The programs combine drama with historical comment.

The Contender

Tuesday, June 13th at 8 p.m.

A documentary by West Virginia filmmaker Josh Baldwin following two chefs from The Greenbrier who travel to France for an international cooking competition.

Inside Appalachia Roundtable Discussion on Opioids

Wednesday, June 14th at 8 p.m.

Opioids Inc.

Wednesday, June 14th at 9 p.m.

A documentary by West Virginia filmmaker Jon Matthews.

Grantchester Season 3 Premiere

Sunday, June 18th at 9 p.m.

Join James Norton and Robson Green as the improbable crime-fighting team—Reverend Sidney Chambers and Inspector Geordie Keating, respectively—bringing justice and spiritual nourishment to early 1950s England.

Story of China Series Premiere

Tuesday, June 20th at 8 p.m.

Travel from the Silk Road to the Yellow Sea with host Michael Wood as he explores the history of the world’s newest superpower. A thrilling and moving epic of the world’s oldest continuous state with the landscapes, peoples, and stories that made today’s China.