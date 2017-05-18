Fayette Board OKs School Closings, Grade Reconfigurations

Fayette County would close several existing school buildings under a plan approved by the county Board of Education.

The board agreed on the plan Tuesday to close schools, transfer students and reconfigure grade levels to reduce the number of public schools from 18 to 11. Most of the closings involve elementary schools.

Under the plan, which must be approved by the state Board of Education, Meadow Bridge High School would close at the end of the 2018-19 school year and its students would attend either Midland Trail High or Greenbrier West High in Greenbrier County.

Midland Trail High School would become a sixth- through 12th-grade school.

Fayetteville and Valley high schools would convert to kindergarten through eighth grade, while older students would attend other high schools.