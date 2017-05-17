Deputy State Schools Superintendent Announces Retirement

By 24 minutes ago

West Virginia's deputy state schools superintendent has announced her retirement as the state superintendent eliminates another position.

Credit Slick-o-bot / wikimedia Commons

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Cindy Daniel's retirement is effective May 31. Her announcement comes as state Superintendent Steve Paine revealed the chief of staff position will not be filled following Jill Newman's resignation last month.

Former state Superintendent Michael Martirano hired Daniel and Newman in 2015. Martirano left the role in March and is now superintendent of the Howard County, Maryland school system.

Kristin Anderson, the education department's executive director of communications, says Paine decided to eliminate the chief of staff position because of the current fiscal outlook.

Daniels said in a statement that it was her decision to retire and she will work with school officials for a smooth transition.

Tags: 
West Virginia State Board of Education
West Virginia Department of Education
Government

Related Content

March 15, 1950: Cedar Lakes Deeded to State Board of Education

By Mar 15, 2017
Cedar Lakes Camp and Conference Center
E-WV / WV Humanities Council

On March 15, 1950, the 231-acre Easter Farm in Jackson County was deeded to the state Board of Education by Oliver Kessel, a prominent citizen of Ripley. Work soon began on what would become the Cedar Lakes Conference Center.

A year before, the legislature had moved the idea forward by authorizing a camp and leadership training facility for students. The project was the brainchild of West Virginia’s Future Farmers of America, Future Homemakers of America, and the Board of Education’s vocational division.

Should Public Schools Stock Naloxone?

By Oct 12, 2016
Narcan - Naloxone
Adapt Pharma

In September the West Virginia State Board of Education approved a new policy that will allow schools across the state to stock intranasal naloxone or narcan to help deal with overdoses. Starting yesterday school boards can now enact policy changes that will allow them to carry the drugs in their schools. As part of the new policy only school nurses with a RN or LPN license can administer the life-saving drug that reverses the effect of opiates in an overdose situation.

Marshall Listening, Language Lab Seeks to go Statewide

By Sep 19, 2016
Luke Lee Listening Language and Learning Lab
Clark Davis / WV Public Broadcasting

Staff at a Marshall University language lab are hoping to get state officials' support in eventually duplicating the lab statewide so its preschool program for those with hearing loss can be spread.

The Herald-Dispatch reports that West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Michael Martirano and others visited the university's Luke Lee Listening, Language and Learning Lab on Wednesday.

Given Ultimatum, Boone County School Board Agrees to Cuts

By Jul 18, 2016
Boone County Schools Vote
Ashton Marra / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Given one last try, Boone County school board members have voted to cut employee pay and benefits following an ultimatum by the West Virginia state school board to overtake the county's education system.

the county board voted unanimously Monday for the cuts. The average worker will lose thousands of dollars in annual pay along with employer-paid dental and vision insurance coverage.

State Board Considers Taking Over Boone County Schools

By Jul 12, 2016
Slick-o-bot / wikimedia Commons

The West Virginia Board of Education could vote this week to take over Boone County's public school system.

State board members tell The Charleston Gazette-Mail that the county board has twice refused the state schools superintendent's orders to make severe employee pay and benefit cuts and submit a "fiscally sufficient" budget for this fiscal and school year.