Deputy: Man Stole Work Tools, Then Accidentally Called Boss

By 6 minutes ago

Authorities say a man stole tools from his workplace at an auto repair shop and then accidentally called his boss as he tried to sell them.

Credit Schavda / wikimedia Commons

Citing an arrest report, the Times West Virginian says the owner of the repair shop in the community of Millersville told deputies that one of his employees recently called him about tools he was selling. The owner said the employee immediately hung up after he realized who he had called.

Deputies say they recovered the stolen tools after they obtained a warrant to search the vehicle and home of the worker, identified as 37-year-old Shawn Nelson Furner of Fairmont.

Furner is charged with felony breaking and entering, as well as conspiracy to commit a felony.

It is unclear whether Furner has an attorney.

Tags: 
Millersville
felony
Government

Related Content

Should First-Time Felons Get a Second Chance?

By Feb 5, 2016
PBS

Amber Miller admits she was no angel. She hung out with the wrong crowd. She used drugs.

When she was 20, she went to prison for stealing $30 from her grandmother.

But 12 years later, she is still labeled as a felon. And that's hurt her ability to find work.

A bi-partisan group of state lawmakers is sponsoring a "second chance" bill. It would allow first-time, non-violent felons to ask a judge to expunge their record a certain time after release.

State Officials Seek Entries for Agritourism Awards

By 12 minutes ago
Cecelia Mason / WV Public Radio

West Virginia officials are seeking entries for an award that recognizes excellence in the advertising and promotion of agritourism destinations and attractions.

The Department of Agriculture says winners of the 2017 Agritourism Media Awards will be honored during the West Virginia Small Farms Conference Feb. 12 through 14 at the Charleston Civic Center.

Jury Awards $10.5M in Punitive Damages Against DuPont

By 19 hours ago
Glynis Board

A federal court in Ohio delivered a verdict this week awarding $10.5 million in punitive damages to a man with testicular cancer who, for years, was exposed through drinking water to the toxic chemicals DuPont used to make Teflon.

Report Finds Improvements in Chesapeake Bay Health

By 20 hours ago
Chesapeake Bay
RCraig09 / Wikimedia Commons

A new report finds water clarity in the Chesapeake Bay is the best it's been in decades, and native rockfish, oyster and blue crab populations are rebounding as the overall health of the nation's largest estuary improves.

The Chesapeake Bay watershed spans 64,000 square miles in parts of Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. It supports fishing, farming, shipping and tourism.

State Sues 3rd Pharmacy Over Painkillers

By 20 hours ago

West Virginia's attorney general has sued a third pharmacy alleging it dispensed too many prescription painkillers and violated state consumer protection laws.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says Crab Orchard Pharmacy Inc. dispensed 4.6 million doses of hydrocodone and oxycodone over seven years in Raleigh County, despite the presence of 32 competing pharmacies and eight medical facilities. The Raleigh County town has less than 3,000 residents.