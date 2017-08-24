Appalachian Health Falling Further Behind Nation's

By Mary Meehan & Ohio Valley ReSource 44 minutes ago
  • Mountain Comprehensive Care

A new report shows just how far Appalachia has fallen behind the rest of the country on key health measures such as rates of cancer, heart disease and infant mortality. Researchers say the region’s health gap is growing and they hope the data they’ve compiled will spur new approaches to health care. 

The 400-page report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, and the Appalachian Regional Commission used all publicly available data to show where people are sick and just how sick they are throughout the 13-state Appalachian region.

While the report found some regional improvement in the rates of cancer, heart disease and diabetes, people in Appalachia have higher rates compared to other regions. The gap between the health of Appalachians and the rest of the country continues to widen as health outcomes improve more rapidly elsewhere. 

For example, Appalachia use to have an infant mortality rate 4 percent higher than the rest of the country. Now that rate is 16 percent higher, according to the research.

ARC Co-chair Earl Gohl said the region’s health data have never been examined in this way.

“What we’ve tried to do is to bring together in one place and to show how the region fits in with the rest of the country and look at how rural and urban communities differ,” he said.

Gohl said the ARC is focused on the connections between health and economic development.

“We look at these issues and these challenges as something that limits and holds us back in terms of the growth of the region,” he said.

Ben Chandler, president and CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, said he was startled that the report showed that Kentuckians are even sicker than most of Appalachia.

“We really are the cancer capital of the country in Kentucky,” he said. Kentuckians also have the highest rates of diabetes among Appalachian states.

Chandler said the report clearly shows the deadly consequences that those high rates of disease can have. One measure the report highlights is years of potential life lost due to higher rates of mortality. According to the report Appalachians once had life span just 1 percent shorter than the rest of the country. Now the number has risen to 25 percent. 

“As starling a number as any is the years of potential life lost,” Chander said. “In other words, people are dying sooner than other people.”

The report is titled “Creating a Culture of Health in Appalachia,” and is the first of two reports intended to point toward possible remedies as well as pointing out problems. A second report to be released this fall, called “Brights Spots,” will showcase communities improving their health. The ReSource profiled the research underway for that report in Wirt County, West Virginia.

Chandler said the report should give policy makers across the region a sense of urgency on health matters.

“Not only do we have a serious problem we have to act on it immediately,” he said.

Tags: 
Health & Science
The Ohio Valley ReSource
Appalachian Regional Commission
Robert Wood Johnson Foundation
Appalachia

Related Content

In Appalachia, Trump's Proposed Budget has People Worried

By Mar 18, 2017
Steve Helber / AP Photo

Crystal Snyder was trying to figure out life as a single mom when she lost her job at a West Virginia T-shirt factory.

The 37-year-old had no college degree, mostly because she married at 16, divorced at 19 and had two children. Unsure what to do, Snyder heard about a program through the Coalfield Development Corp. that would hire her and pay for her to get an associate degree. Now she works full time for one of the nonprofit's agriculture offshoots.

Treatment & Mistreatment - Appalachia's Complicated Relationship with Pain

By & Aug 11, 2017
stock photo

President Donald Trump's Commission on the Opioid Crisis recently recommended that the president declare the opioid crisis a national public health emergency. The commission said that such a declaration could free up money to fight the epidemic.

Back in April, we aired a special report about the opioid epidemic here in Appalachia. So this week, we’re going to revisit that story to remember how some Appalachians became addicted, and what a battle for sobriety can be like.

Infant Mortality Disparity Grows in Appalachia, Study Finds

By Aug 8, 2017
Adobe Stock

Placing much of the blame on smoking, a study chronicling the ongoing health crisis in Appalachia has concluded that the 13-state region suffers from a growing disparity in infant mortality and life expectancy, two key indicators of “a nation’s health and well-being.”