Yes, the Tyson Foods CEO has tried your plant-based protein

...And he loves it. Tom Hayes is less than a year into running Tyson Foods, one of the largest meat companies in the world. Besides its eponymous Tyson chicken, the company includes a number of other well known brands like Hillshire Farm, Jimmy Dean and Ball Park. Since Hayes took over, Tyson has started selling antibiotic-free chickens and launched new initiatives around worker safety. He talks to host Kai Ryssdal about the benefits of being one of the biggest meat companies, the future of the meat on our plates (and yes, it includes plant-based protein), and what he's most likely cooking up in his own kitchen.

