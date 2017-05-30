A Year Later, No Progress on West Virginia Ammunitions Plant

Nearly a year ago, executives with Ranger Scientific LLC announced plans to bring a large industrial facility to a reclaimed surface mine site in West Virginia.

Several state officials, mostly Republicans, spoke at the event and touted the pro-business legislative agenda they said helped attract the ammunitions manufacturing project near Belle.

But a year later, Scott Stansfield, manager of Quincy Coal Company, which owns the site that would host the plant, tells the Charleston Gazette-Mail that the land has not been sold to the developers, though talks are ongoing.

Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper said though he still communicates with company representatives regularly, there's no progress to report.

Both Stansfield and Carper deferred further questions to Daniel Pearlson, the company's CEO.

The newspaper reports that Pearlson declined an interview.