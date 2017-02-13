WVU Tech Campus Could Become College for Former Foster Kids

The West Virginia University Institute of Technology campus could become a college for former foster care children.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports KVC Health Systems is hoping to turn the Montgomery campus into a college for children who have aged out of the foster care system.
Tommy Bailey, a lobbyist at Spilman, Thomas & Battle, has helped the Kansas-based nonprofit with negotiations to lease the campus then purchase it.
Bailey says WVU and KVC Health Systems have reached a general agreement, but no lease-purchase agreement has been signed yet.
WVU plans to announce more details of the agreement Wednesday.
If an agreement is reached soon, Bailey says KVC would hope to attract a group of about 50 students to the college within a year.