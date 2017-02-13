WVU Tech Campus Could Become College for Former Foster Kids

By 35 minutes ago

The West Virginia University Institute of Technology campus could become a college for former foster care children.

Credit West Virginia University

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports KVC Health Systems is hoping to turn the Montgomery campus into a college for children who have aged out of the foster care system.

Tommy Bailey, a lobbyist at Spilman, Thomas & Battle, has helped the Kansas-based nonprofit with negotiations to lease the campus then purchase it.

Bailey says WVU and KVC Health Systems have reached a general agreement, but no lease-purchase agreement has been signed yet.

WVU plans to announce more details of the agreement Wednesday.

If an agreement is reached soon, Bailey says KVC would hope to attract a group of about 50 students to the college within a year.

Tags: 
WVU Tech
KVC Health Systems Inc.
Economy

Related Content

January 4, 1897: West Virginia Institute of Technology Founded

By Jan 4, 2017
WVU Tech Old Main Building, Montgomery, WV
E-WV / WV Humanities Council

The first classes at Montgomery Preparatory School in Fayette County began on January 4, 1897. It was established due to the lack of high schools in the area. Previously, most students in that region had to end their formal educations after eighth grade, or even earlier.

By World War I, there was less need for a preparatory school since many high schools had been recently established. In 1917, an attempt at converting it to a vocational school failed.

With WVU Coming, Investors Looking at Beckley Properties

By May 17, 2016
Tim Kiser / wikimedia Commons

With West Virginia University opening its Beckley campus this fall, investors from near and far have been looking at potential properties in the city.

Lisa Armes, a Century 21 First Choice real estate agent, tells the Register-Herald that she has been receiving calls for the past six months about properties in the area from local clients and those as far away as California.

Tomblin Signs Bill Allowing WVU Tech to Leave Montgomery

By Mar 28, 2016
WVU Tech
West Virginia University

A 120 year-old institution will soon be relocating in southern West Virginia after receiving the go-ahead from Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin. 

Tomblin has signed a bill that allows the West Virginia University Institute of Technology to move from Montgomery in Fayette County to Beckley in Raleigh County, taking over the campus of the former Mountain State University. 

WVU Tech Relocation Bill Approved in Senate

By Mar 7, 2016
WVU Tech
West Virginia University

The West Virginia University Institute of Technology has been given the legislative go ahead to move its campus out of Montgomery to Beckley and the former campus of Mountain State University. Senators approved a bill Monday allowing for the relocation.

Senators voted 22 to 12 to allow WVU Tech to move from Montgomery in Fayette County where it’s been located for 120 years.

House Approves Bill Allowing WVU Tech's Relocation to Beckley

By Rob Engle Feb 22, 2016
WVU Tech in Montgomery, West Virginia
WVU Tech

Members of the West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill, 67-32, on Monday, Feb. 22, that would allow the West Virginia University Institute of Technology to move from its current location in Montgomery.

House Bill 4310 would change state code to allow WVU Tech to move its headquarters from Montgomery to Beckley, less than 50 miles away into neighboring Raleigh County. But this short move has caused a big debate about whether the town of Montgomery can sustain itself after losing the university.