On this West Virginia Morning, a West Virginia University student is using his award as a Newman Fellow to aid veterans who have received less than honorable discharges.

Research shows many of these veterans suffer from some sort of trauma which often contributes to their discharges.

Our occasional series "The Struggle to Stay" continues with part four of Colt Brogan's story.

Brogan is struggling to create a life for himself where he can raise a family and a farm in West Virginia.