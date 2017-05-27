WVU Parkersburg Providing In-State Tuition in Three Programs

West Virginia University at Parkersburg will offer in-state tuition rates to all students in three online programs.

The Dominion Post reports that the programs include the Bachelor of Applied Science in Child Development, Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Bachelor of Applied Science in Supervisory Management.

The Board of Governors in April voted to let students from any state enroll in the three programs at the in-state rate, starting with the 2017-2018 school year.

The in-state rate for the three programs will help reduce tuition costs for out-of-state students by almost 40 percent.