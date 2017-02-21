WVU Offers Tuition Incentives to Nursing Students

By 42 minutes ago

Credit Dollar Photo Club

West Virginia University is offering tuition incentives in hopes of increasing the number of highly trained nurses in the state and beyond.

The WVU School of Nursing says it will offer in-state tuition for all students — regardless of residency — to enhance opportunities for nurses through the online Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program.

The program is done completely online. The in-state tuition offer for all students will begin this fall.

The university says the program offers educational opportunities that enhance students' qualifications for promotions and professional opportunities. Tara Hulsey, dean of WVU's School of Nursing, says health-care organizations want nurses who have both a strong educational foundation and experience to deal with complex issues facing patients.

Tags: 
Appalachia Health News
Health & Science

Related Content

End of Life Registry Helps Patients Die at Home

By 2 hours ago
Adobe Stock

Most Americans say they want to die at home. But without the right paperwork, many end up living out their final days in institutions or hospitals. The West Virginia e-Directive Registry is trying to change that.

The e-Directive Registry includes advanced directives, living wills, medical orders and Do Not Resuscitate cards. These documents help medical providers understand West Virginians’ end-of-life wishes, including where participants want to die and what kind of treatment they want in their last days of life. 

Coal’s Legacy in Appalachia: As Mining Companies Close, Water Systems Fail

By , , & Feb 17, 2017
Jessica Lilly

The coal industry has done a lot for central Appalachia. It’s created jobs, and it’s helped many families afford college. Coal has also created a  very strong sense of pride. But as jobs in the coal industry have declined, so have the opportunities in Central  Appalachia. On this episode of Inside Appalachia, we explore one of the legacies of of the industry: crumbling water infrastructure.

Questions Surrounding Fate of ACA Repeal Continue

By Feb 16, 2017
Adobe Stock

Although Congress hasn't presented the American public with a clear replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act – the ideas proposed so far are unlikely to make coverage more affordable or allow everyone who has coverage now to keep it. Uncertainty surrounding the ACA is also making it difficult for health plans to stay in the marketplace because they don’t know how to price their plans for next year.

But as members of Congress left Washington today for their February recess, Republicans made it clear they still intend to repeal the ACA.

Buy Insurance Through the Marketplace? This May Save You Money

By Feb 16, 2017
Adobe stock

If you have a Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield plan that you bought through the Affordable Care Act Marketplaces, you should know there is a change this year that might save you some money.