WVU Offers Tuition Incentives to Nursing Students

West Virginia University is offering tuition incentives in hopes of increasing the number of highly trained nurses in the state and beyond.

The WVU School of Nursing says it will offer in-state tuition for all students — regardless of residency — to enhance opportunities for nurses through the online Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program.

The program is done completely online. The in-state tuition offer for all students will begin this fall.

The university says the program offers educational opportunities that enhance students' qualifications for promotions and professional opportunities. Tara Hulsey, dean of WVU's School of Nursing, says health-care organizations want nurses who have both a strong educational foundation and experience to deal with complex issues facing patients.