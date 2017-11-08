WVU Medicine Receives $1.3 Million to do HIV and Hepatitis C Screenings

WVU Medicine says its Department of Emergency Medicine has been awarded a four-year, $1.375 million grant to identify patients infected with Hepatitis C and HIV and to help infected patients receive medical care.

The grant comes from Gilead Sciences, one of the world’s largest biopharmaceutical companies, and their program called Incorporated Frontlines of Communities in the United States. According to Gilead’s website, the mission of this program is to address barriers to HIV and Hepatitis C screening, and access to care.

According to WVU Medicine, testing is underway at the Ruby Memorial Hospital Emergency Center, the Chestnut Ridge Center's Comprehensive Opioid Addiction Treatment Clinic, WVU Student Health and in its two Morgantown-based urgent care centers.

Chair of the department of emergency medicine, Dr. Ian Martin, says they have increased testing by more than 5,000 percent.

Hepatitis C attacks the liver.

HIV, or the human immunodeficiency virus, causes AIDS.

Both can be spread by people sharing needles.