WVU Medicine Clinic Being Built in Marion County

By 1 hour ago

Construction is under way on WVU Medicine's latest project — a new clinic being built in Marion County.

Credit Michelleevalenzuela / wikimedia commons

The Dominion-Post reports the $13.9 million, 25,000-square-foot outpatient center will be owned and operated by University Health Associates. WVA Medicine says the center will include 39 exam rooms and three procedure rooms.

Several services will be housed there, including primary care, urgent care, orthopedics and general and vascular surgeries.

Dr. Judie Charlton, WVU Medicine's chief medical officer, says a community needs assessment showed that Marion County had too few health providers to cover certain patient needs.

The building is scheduled to open in September.

