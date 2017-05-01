WVU to Install New Video Board at Stadium

By 27 minutes ago

 A new video board measuring 37 feet high by 97 feet long is planned for installation this summer at West Virginia University's Milan Puskar Stadium.

Credit Raeky / Wikimedia Commons

The board will be installed in the north end zone in time for the fall football season.

The university says the new board will work in conjunction with the current sound end zone board that was installed in 2008. It will provide additional live action, replays, statistics, out-of-town scores, in-game entertainment and advertisements.

The new board will be larger than the current board, which is 23 feet high by 85 feet long. The school says the new board will also offer brighter and clearer high definition images.

WVU
WVU football
