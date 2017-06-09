WVU Economists See Monthly Gains in State Economy

West Virginia University economists say their business index shows improvement in the state's economy for the past nine months.

Credit Swimmerguy269 / wikimedia Commons

Their Mountain State Business Index, after recording a slight monthly increase in May, was 1.6 percent higher than the same month last year.

John Deskins, director of the WVU Bureau of Business and Economic Research, which produces the index, says the metrics show West Virginia's economy overall "should post moderate growth over the next several months."

However, they say some areas are still struggling.

The index tracks, building permits, unemployment insurance claims, natural gas output, coal production, stock prices related to West Virginia employers, interest rates and U.S. dollar value.

It shows May building permits and coal production lower than April, but higher natural gas production and lower unemployment claims.

West Virginia University
Mountain State Business Index
Economy

