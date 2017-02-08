WVU Economists Say Economic Outlook is Improving

By 1 hour ago

The West Virginia Economic Outlook is presented to lawmakers each year on the first day of the session. Compiled by economists at the WVU Bureau for Business and Economic Research, in 2017 they say overall, West Virginia’s economy is starting to improve.

John Deskins, Director of the WVU Bureau for Business and Economic Research.
Credit Provided / WVU

In the energy sector, BBER Director John Deskins said price and production totals in the coal industry bottomed out last year and are starting to rebound.

He pointed to increased international demand, rising natural gas prices and a changing regulatory environment as reason for an incremental increase in production.

But there’s still work to be done Deskins said, especially in terms of job creation. West Virginia has lost 20,000 jobs since 2012 and over the next five years, he predicts the annual job growth rate will be 0.6 percent.

“Even though I’m pretty confident the recession has ended, even though I’m pretty confident we’re growing again, the job growth rate we expect isn’t anything to brag about; 0.6 percent is still a weak rate of job growth.," Deskins said. 

"So, we should still take away a sense of urgency. Even though we’re growing again, even with the darkest days behind us, we still need to make some positive changes to get that job growth rate faster in West Virginia.”

While there are some areas of improvement in the report, Deskins said he does not expect the state budget to improve in the near future.

Lawmakers could be facing a budget gap as large as $600 million next year and Deskins said it’s time to look at restructuring state government, especially at the city and county levels, to consolidate services and save money.

Tags: 
Economy
West Virginia University
Bureau for Business and Economic Research
Government

Related Content

Feds Approve Construction of Interstate Gas Pipeline

By Feb 3, 2017
Energy Transfer

A federal agency has approved construction plans for one of the major natural gas pipelines planned in the region. The 4.2 billion dollar Rover pipeline project is slated to begin phase one of construction this year.


W. Va. is Enduring a Budget Crisis Like that of the Great Depression

By Feb 3, 2017
Flickr / davidwilson1949

In a conference call with the press on Friday, Department of Revenue Cabinet Secretary Dave Hardy said West Virginia revenue collections for the month of January came in about $18M short of state estimates. 

Exploring The Mighty Ohio River Inside Appalachia

By & Jan 27, 2017
Tim Reddinger, Ohio River, Beaver, Pennsylvania
Kara Lofton / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

It’s easy to take the water coming out of your faucet for granted, but tragedies like the Elk River Chemical spill that left thousands of residents in West Virginia's capital city without water for days have put tap water front and center.

Appalachia is no stranger to water contamination, especially in places with a history of heavy industry, like the Ohio River Valley. But as a large source of drinking water, how do we know it’s safe?

Despite W.Va. Economic Woes, WVU Medicine is Booming

By Jan 19, 2017
Ruby Memorial Hospital
Michael Virtanen / AP

In a state with above-average unemployment, the state's premier hospital system is booming.

WVU Medicine hired 2,228 staff last year, has openings for 699 more and expects further expansion in its high-level specialties.