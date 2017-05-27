WVU Delays Possible Tuition Increase Amid State Budget Limbo

West Virginia University's Board of Governors has delayed action on a likely tuition increase while the state budget remains unresolved.

Credit Swimmerguy269 / wikimedia Commons

WVU says a board meeting Friday that was called to set tuition and fees lasted only a few minutes.

David Alvarez, the board's Finance and Facilities and Revitalization Committee chairman, said it's a very difficult position without a state budget to finalize work for next year.

WVU President Gordon Gee tells The Dominion Post it's fair to say there will be a tuition increase, but it's unclear at what level, due to state budget uncertainty.

The state Legislature remains in negotiations over the budget, and is in recess and scheduled to return June 5.

The next WVU board meeting is June 16. The fiscal year starts July 1.

Tags: 
West Virginia University
Tuition
Government

