WVPB's Commitment to the Beckley Community

Here at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, we’re working with Public Media Company on a plan to raise more revenue, reduce expenses and become an even stronger, healthier organization.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting has a long and proud history or serving the Beckley area, and we are committed to continuing that service, no matter what.

Our boards are giving feedback on these proposals now, and we’re expecting to receive the final recommendations in December.

One issue that’s being discussed is reducing the number of facilities we operate, and one recommendation is to close the Beckley facility and move those nine staff positions to Charleston.

Two important items about that proposal:

We will continue to serve the Beckley region on TV and radio, through our stations WSWP-TV and WVBY-FM. These important stations remain the same as always under any scenario. What we are discussing is closing the Beckley studio and master control operations. No matter what, we plan to maintain a presence in Beckley. If our board votes to close the station, we plan to look for an office, preferably in downtown Beckley, where we can host a news bureau and continue to be present for the community.

We are always interested in hearing your feedback about how to make the station better – send messages to feedback@wvpublic.org.