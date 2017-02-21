WVPB at Mountain View Elementary

By

WVPB education participated in a community book festival at Mountain View Elementary School on Saturday, February 18.  Over 400 parents and children turned out for a day filled with books, stories and family activities.  

In WVPB's session clips were shown from the newest PBS KIDS show, Splash and Bubbles, about fish friends who explore themes of friendship and life in the deep ocean.   As a part of the learning session, children created their own deep sea creatures. 

The day was enjoyed by all.  Parents and children alike were reminded that education can be fun and part of everyday learning.

