WVPB to Air BBC’s “The Response” Episode 2

West Virginia Public Broadcasting will be airing the second installment of the BBC’s popular, interactive radio program, “The Response – America’s Story” on Friday, February 24 at 2 p.m.

The program is comprised of stories from providers and patients all across the U.S. about their health experiences - submitted in their own words using the technology in their pockets. In this second, one-hour episode, we’ll hear from a woman who gave her partner a kidney, a proudly uninsured Millennial, and a young doctor who aims to upend primary care.

Presented by BBC’s Shaimaa Khalil, this episode presents diverse voices reflecting on human realities of health, a major focus of the Trump administration’s first 100 days. The program is a collaboration of the BBC and American Public Media.