W.Va. Unit Cites $1.9M of Improper Disability Claims

By 1 hour ago

The West Virginia Attorney General's Office says its unit targeting Social Security disability fraud helped save $1.9 million in improper claims during the first quarter of this year.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
Credit Janet Kunicki / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Two investigators and an analyst have been working with the Social Security Administration, its inspector general's office and the state's Disability Determination Section to review suspicious or questionable disability claims.

The unit reported $2.5 million of improper claims stopped in 2016, its first full year.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has requested authority from the Legislature to investigate fraud in the Medicaid program.

In October, he said the disability fraud unit began reviewing past claims and payments for fraud and possible referral to county and federal prosecutors.

Tags: 
West Virginia Attorney General's Office
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
social security fraud
Government

